IPS officer to be the new Commissioner of Delhi Police

New Delhi: IPS Balaji Srivastav has been appointed to take the additional charge of the new Commissioner of Police, Delhi, following the superannuation of SN Shrivastava, the present Commissioner of Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed on Tuesday.

At present, IPS Balaji Srivastav has been assigned the look after charge of the commissioner. He is an IPS officer of the 1988 batch. Srivastava currently serves as the Special Commissioner of Police Vigilance of the Delhi Police. The Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal, has approved this order.

According to an official order, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava will retire on June 30 (Wednesday). The other three officers competing for the top post of the national capital were A.S.M. Sahai, Satyendra K. Garg, and Dilbagh Singh.

The now outgoing Police Commissioner SN Srivastava took over the additional charge of Police Commissioner on February 28, 2020. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order appointing him as Commissioner in May 2020. The Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has commanded the police force, for more than a year, during the investigation of the Delhi riots that broke out in the North East region of the national capital and also amid the COVID pandemic. During his tenure as a Police Commissioner, he faced sensitive and challenging situations, like the CAA-NRC protest in Delhi. During his time, the Delhi Police dealt with the long-running farmers’ protests and riots.