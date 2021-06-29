Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Is ‘Dropping Out’ Of College

Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, said on Monday that he is ‘dropping out’ of college to pursue acting. Babil revealed the news in an Instagram post. He was enrolled in the University of Westminster’s Film BA programme. He posted two photos of himself, one of which shows him using a professional camera to shoot something.

Babil complemented the pictures with a long note. Babil began the note by stating that he will miss his ‘beautiful friends’ who gave him ‘a home in a strange cold place.’ He wrote: ‘I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged.’ Babil went on to bid farewell to the University of Westminster in the caption. ‘Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I’m giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye University of Westminster. I love you my truest friends,’ he wrote in the caption of the post.

Babil Khan is scheduled to make his acting debut in Anvitaa Dutt’s next film Qala, according to sources. Anushka Sharma, the actress-turned-producer, will produce the Netflix film through her production business Clean Slate Filmz. It will also feature Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukjerjee, in addition to Babil.

Irrfan Khan died in April 29 last year. He battled cancer for a year and returned to Mumbai in 2019 after being treated in London.