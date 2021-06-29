Jaguar Land Rover launched ‘Range Rover Sport SVR’: Know the price and features

Mumbai: British carmakers, Jaguar Land Rover launched its new updated Range Rover Sport SVR in India. The new performance SUV is the most powerful that Land Rover has ever produced and comes to India as a CBU from UK. It is priced at Rs.2.19 crore.

The SUV is powered by the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine that is capable of delivering 567 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated with an 8-speed gearbox. The makers claim that the SUV is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds. The top speed stands at 280 kmph.

Also Read: Country extends flight ban on seven countries including India

The SUV also features 21-inch five split-spoke alloy wheels, heated front and rear seats, driver condition monitor aid, 360-degree parking aid, Touch Pro Duo system that includes two touchscreens, Meridian sound system, panoramic sun-roof, three-zone climate control, head-up display, and a 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster.