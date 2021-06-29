Kim Jong-un weight loss is making people cry

Unprecedented television footage of a North Korean resident expressing concern over leader Kim Jong-un’s unexpected weight reduction has been broadcast. In a country where state media tightly controls his image, the Supreme Leader’s health is normally off-limits. Mr. Kim has also been filmed looking leaner than in prior years, according to the country’s primary television broadcaster.

In the decade that he has been in charge, there have been persistent rumors concerning the North Korean leader’s health, but the country’s notoriously secretive administration has rarely recognized them. Two recent segments shown on Korea Central Television, the country’s major television channel, have reportedly raised concerns about the Supreme Leader’s health. In one clip, he was seen arriving for a concert with a significant weight drop.

We’re still unsure why the concerned citizen’s video was shown. However, Kwak Gil Seob, the founder of One Korea Center, a North Korean-focused website, told the Pyongyang dictatorship ‘would never allow unfavorable news about Kim Jong-un to be disseminated,’ implying that the tape was shown ‘to indicate that Kim Jong-un is losing weight on his own.’

The clip shows that he is committed to his people’, Mr Kwak said. ‘Kim Jong-un is using himself as a propaganda platform to emphasise the image of a leader working hard for his people day and night.’