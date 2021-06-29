New IT rules upheld by the Delhi High Court on digital news media

New Delhi: The High Court rejected the petitioners’ request to stay the new rules regarding regulating digital news media on Monday, saying that it does not agree with the petitioners that such an order should be made at this stage. On the grounds that they had been given fresh notice that if they did not comply with the rules, they would be coerced, the company requested a stay of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

According to a vacation bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Subramonium Prasad, the notice was issued to them only for the implementation of a notification on which no stay existed. ‘We disagree with you. If you wish, we can pass a reasoned detailed order or re-notify it before the roster bench. Take instructions and let us know,’ the bench said. Nitya Ramakrishnan, a senior advocate representing the news portals, asked the court to list the case on reopening courts after vacations. On July 7, the court listed the applications for stay before the roster bench.

Under amended IT rules, social media and streaming companies will have to remove contentious content more quickly and appoint grievance redressal officers to help with investigations. Meanwhile, the court issued a notice and requested a response from the Center to the fresh petition filed by Pravda Media Foundation challenging the legitimacy of the IT Rules.