T20I World CUP 2021: International Cricket Council announced schedule and venues

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shifted the venue for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 to the United Arab Emirates and Oman. The event which was scheduled to take place in India was shifted due to the Covid-19 situation in the country. But Board of Cricket Council For India (BBCI) will remain the hosts of the event.

The event will be held in Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, from October 17 to November 14, 2021. The first round of the tournament, comprising the eight qualifying teams- Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman, and Papua New Guinea-, will now be split between Oman and UAE. Four of these teams will then progress to the Super 12s round where they’ll join the eight automatic qualifiers.

‘Our priority is to deliver the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 safely, in full and in its current window. Whilst we are incredibly disappointed not to be hosting the event in India, the decision gives us the certainty we need to stage the event in a country that is a proven international host of multi-team events in a bio-secure environment. We will work closely with the BCCI, the Emirates Cricket Board, and Oman Cricket to ensure fans can enjoy a wonderful celebration of cricket,’ said acting ICC CEO Geoff Allardice in a press release.