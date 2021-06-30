Canadian and Northwestern US houses, roads melts down as temperature reaches 46.6C

Canada: Some regions of Canada are now experiencing scorching temperatures, which according to experts, is establishing a new heatwave record for the country.

The unusual heatwave, which reportedly reached 46 degrees Celsius, is now actually melting local infrastructure in several regions of the country. According to the images shared on social media, the warmth is melting roads and homes. The high temperature is also forcing metal fittings on roadways and other structures to expand. Some of the roadways looked melted and collapsed, wherein metal roof of the houses grew in size and got out of shape.

And it’s not just Canada that is sweltering in the extreme heat. The whole Pacific Northwest is experiencing high temperatures, with Seattle reaching 42 degrees on June 28.

The severe weather in Canada has now prompted many schools and businesses to safeguard their pupils and employees. Residents are seeking refuge from the heat by visiting outdoor pools and ice cream parlours.

According to a meteorologist, the heatwave in the Pacific Northwest is just getting started. ‘Canada didn’t just beat its long-standing all-time national heat record. It knocked it out of the park by a staggering +1.6°C. This record won’t even last 24 hours, the heatwave is just getting started. It is only June. The annual highest temperature is normally in late July!’, the meteorologist stated on Twitter.

Other meteorologists believe the heatwave in the Pacific Northwest was caused by high pressure over the region, which has now been exacerbated by climate change.

Graphic explaining the 'heat dome', which occurs when the atmosphere traps hot ocean air like a lid or cap, and combined with other weather changes, leads to heat waves #AFPgraphics pic.twitter.com/pbP3ir4ok0 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 29, 2021

On Monday, Canada saw its hottest temperature ever in the country’s western region. The heatwave has caused the closing of COVID-19 immunization facilities, as well as the postponing of an Olympic athletics qualifying event.