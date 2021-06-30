Covaxin effective against Alpha & Delta Covid Variants: Top US Health Institute

According to the US National Institute of Health, India’s Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research, successfully neutralizes both Alpha and Delta strains of coronavirus. Two studies of blood serum from people who received Covaxin suggest that the vaccine produces antibodies that effectively neutralize the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617 (Delta) variants of SARS-CoV-2, which were first identified in the United Kingdom and India, respectively.

The top American health research institute, which has a long history of strong scientific collaboration with India, also stated that an adjuvant developed with its funding contributed to the success of the highly effective Covaxin, which has been administered to approximately 25 million people in India and elsewhere to date.

Covaxin is a non-replicating version of SARS-CoV-2 that induces the immune system to produce antibodies against the virus. The vaccine is safe and well-tolerated, according to published results from a phase 2 trial, according to the NIH, which added that safety data from a phase 3 trial of Covaxin will be available later this year.

‘Meanwhile, unpublished interim results from the phase 3 trial indicate that the vaccine has 78 percent efficacy against symptomatic disease, 100 percent efficacy against severe COVID-19, including hospitalization, and 70 percent efficacy against asymptomatic infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,’ it said.