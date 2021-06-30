DGCA extends ban on international flights till July 31

The prohibition on scheduled overseas flights has been extended till July 31 by the DGCA. The prohibition on foreign commercial passenger flights, which was set to terminate on June 30, will be extended until July 31, 2021, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

‘In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs 1ST of 31st July, 2021,’ the DGCA circular said.

The ban, however, will not apply to DGCA-approved foreign all-cargo operations flights. It further stated that the competent authorities may, on a case-by-case basis, authorise international scheduled flights on certain routes.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, scheduled passenger international flights were first halted in March 2020. While domestic flights resumed in May, foreign travel remained halted due to the high number of COVID-19 cases.