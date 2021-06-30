Doppelganger for BTS’Jimin: British influencer undergoes 18 surgeries

A British influencer, Oli London, recently made news after undergoing 18 cosmetic operations to appear like a member of the sensational K-pop band, BTS.

The white influencer, who now identifies as Korean and uses the pronouns ‘they’ and ‘them’, gained a lot of attention on social media after they recently uploaded a string of videos from a hospital bed to show off their latest surgical surgery in order to appear like Park Jimin.

In one of Oli’s most recent videos, they expressed their delight at having finished the appearance and being able to ‘identify with the Korean community.’ Oli London confessed being ‘stuck in the wrong body for eight years’ in a series of videos uploaded on June 28, 2021, and professed delight over the change as they are now ‘Korean.’

In one of the videos, Oli London also addressed Park Jimin and claimed that they want to make the Bangtan Boys member ‘proud’ since he is their ‘ultimate idol.’ Oli also added, ‘I have his eyes. I finally have Jimin’s Korean eyes and they’re so beautiful. I’m so happy with my new look and I can’t wait to see the final results when all the swelling goes down.’

The spectacular influencer was heard stating in another video, ‘I’m finally Korean. I’ve transitioned. I’m so, so happy that I’ve completed my look. I have the eyes, I’ve just had a brow lift as well.’

There has been no indication on how Jimin, the BTS frontman, feels about all of this.