Famous Bollywood actor to star in Hindi remake of Tamil film ‘Ratsasan’

The Tamil thriller hit, Ratsasan, is scheduled to be remade in Hindi as Mission Cinderella. It has already been announced that Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will appear in the Hindi adaptation of Ratsasan. Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul had played the lead roles in the original version.

In the investigative thriller, Akshay will portray the role originally played by Vishnu Vishal. Actress Rakul Preet Singh will play Amala Paul’s role. Ranjit M Tewari will direct the film and Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment will be the producer.

Ramesh Bala, a film critic and trade expert, announced the news on Twitter. He wrote, ‘Tamil thriller Blockbuster #Ratsasan Hindi remake titled #MissionCinedrella. @akshaykumar and @Rakulpreet will play the lead roles..’

Sharing the news, trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai also took to his Twitter handle and wrote: ‘The incredible acting machine and star @akshaykumar is doing the Hindi remake of @TheVishnuVishal’s super hit thriller #Ratsasan with @Rakulpreet playing @Amala_ams role. To be directed by #BellBottom director #RanjitTewari(Sic).’

Ratsasan, a 2018 thriller directed by Ramkumar and produced by Dilli Babu of Axes Film Factory, stars Amala Paul as the female heroine and with its massive box-office receipts, the cop-thriller established a new standard in Vishnu Vishal’s career. Last year, Ratsasan was included in IMDb’s list of the top-rated Indian films.