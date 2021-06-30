On-Off meeting between Sidhu and Rahul continues

On Tuesday, the much-anticipated meeting between former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has raised a revolt banner against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, did not take place. However, according to party sources, the meeting will most likely take place on Wednesday.

Sidhu’s team said on Monday that he would see Rahul and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Capital on Tuesday, despite the Punjab Congress unit’s infighting. In a rare move, however, Rahul told reporters on Tuesday that no such meeting was planned.

Stopping his vehicle to speak to reporters gathered outside his residence in the evening, Rahul said: ‘No meeting with Sidhu’. This was taken as a snub to Sidhu right away. However, Rahul is expected to see Sidhu on Wednesday, according to party sources in Delhi. When the Chief Minister was in Delhi last week, there was no meeting between the Gandhis and him.