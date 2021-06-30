Delhi govt bans fishing in parts of the river Yamuna

New Delhi: The Delhi government officially announced a ban on fishing in parts of the Yamuna on Tuesday citing high pollution levels in the river.

Images of toxic froth floating on the surface of the river have been shared on social media for a few days. As per experts, soaps and detergents contribute significantly to the pollution of the river.

‘It is hereby brought to the notice of all concerned that in view of the high pollution levels in the Yamuna waters, as per the provisions made in the rules, the issuing of fishing license in two portions of public waters is suspended till further orders,’ a notification issued by Delhi’s animal husbandry department read.

The government has prohibited fishing in a portion of Hindon Canal, Ghazipur drain and Shadipur drain (road drain 0 to 17,000) and a portion of river Yamuna, from groyne number 85 (downstream), New Okhla barrage, to Delhi boundary, it said.

‘No fishing by any means will be done henceforth and any contravention will be punishable under the Indian Fisheries Act, 1987,’ it added.

An official of the Central Pollution Control Board said that the primary cause of toxic foam in the Yamuna is the high phosphate content of wastewater from dyeing industries, households, and ‘dhobi ghats’.

To reduce pollution in the Yamuna river, the Delhi government had recently banned the sale, storage, transportation, and marketing of soaps and detergents that did not comply with the Bureau of India Standards.