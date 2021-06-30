This Country Sell Babies to Childless Couples

Couples unable to conceive on their own are traveling to Ukraine, where the commercial surrogacy sector has grown to the point that it has been dubbed as ‘baby factories.’ Notably, Ukraine is one of the few countries in the world that allows commercial surrogacy, and as a result, the surrogacy birth industry has expanded.

Experts estimate that between 2,500 and 3,000 children are born each year in Ukraine through surrogacy for foreign parents, with approximately a third of the consumers being Chinese, according to AFP. Ukraine has risen to prominence as a prominent player in this market, particularly since India and Thailand made commercial surrogacy for foreigners illegal. Some estimates suggest that the global commercial surrogacy market is now worth five billion euros.

According to the deal, intended parents are generally required to be married heterosexual couples and to have proof of their infertility diagnosis. According to reports, the typical cost of surrogate pregnancy in Ukraine is between 25,000 (Rs 22 lakh) and 70,000 euros (Rs 61 lakh). BioTexCom, a Kyiv-based surrogacy facility that is reported to have facilitated over half of the country’s surrogate pregnancies, charges roughly 39,900 euros for the process.

Though this industry has given hope to thousands of struggling would-be parents, behind their dream-come-true is a murky business that thrives on taking advantage of desperate young women. Many people now refer to the industry as ‘an international online baby store’ because it is poorly regulated and replete with abuse and corruption. Many surrogate mothers claimed that they were not paid as promised and that they were forced to live in deplorable conditions throughout the final stages of their pregnancies.