UEFA EURO 2020: Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1, qualifies for quarterfinals

Ukraine defeated Sweden 2-1 in extra time to go to the European Championship quarterfinals. Artem Dovbyk scored late in extra time. In the 27th minute, Oleksandr Zincheko gave Ukraine the lead, but Emil Forsberg equalised in the 43rd minute with his fourth goal of the tournament.

Marcus Danielson of Sweden was sent off in the 98th minute for continuing to challenge substitute Artem Besedin with a raised boot. Ukraine advances to the quarter-finals of the European Championships for the first time thanks to Artem Dovbyk’s 30th-minute winner in extra time.

Arten Dovbyk scores in the stoppage time of extra time to help Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1. Sweden is down to 10 men but the scoreline remains tied at 1-1 at halftime of the extra time. Sweden is down to 10 men after Danielson was sent off following a VAR review for a rash challenge on Besedin. Sweden hit the woodwork twice as Forsberg looked to score but it remained locked at 1-1 and went into extra time. Ukraine looked vulnerable early on as Sweden dominated and looked the more attacking side. However, after a couple of good, technical moves from Ukraine, Oleksandr Zinchenko put Ukraine in the lead in the 27th minute. Since taking the lead, Ukraine created a couple more half chances but towards the end of the first half, Sweden had more of the possession again and it bore fruit in the 43rd minute when Emil Forsberg’s attempt found the back of the net with the help of a deflection. With the scoreline tied at 1-1, an even more interesting second half awaits.