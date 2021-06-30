‘Valley of Flowers’ in Chamoli opens for visitors

Dehradun: In an effort to boost tourism in Uttarakhand, the state government has opened ‘Valley of Flowers’ in Chamoli district to tourists. Tourists wishing to visit the valley will be required to submit a negative RT-PCR report and abide by the Covid-19 protocols implemented across the state.

Amit Kanwar, Divisional Forest Officer at Kedarnath Wildlife Division, confirmed that the administration has allowed tourists to visit ‘Valley of Flowers’ in Chamoli. Kanwar informed that 50 species of flowers have been found this year.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Valley of Flowers National Park is one of two core zones (the other is Nanda Devi National Park) of the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve. It occupies an area of 87 square kilometers in the Chamoli district.

Valley of Flowers National Park offers an ethereal view of exotic flowers like orchids, poppies, primulas, marigolds, daisies and anemones. There are also sub-alpine forests of birch and rhododendron in the Valley, which is located near the Himalayan ranges.