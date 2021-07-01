Amazon SHOW 5 and ECHO SHOW 10 launched in India

The Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 10 are two new Echo Show devices that Amazon launched in India today. The Echo Show 5 costs Rs 8,999 but will be available for a limited time at a discounted price of Rs 6,999, while the Echo Show 10 priced at Rs 24,999. Both are now available to buy on Amazon. The new Echo Show 10 is exclusively available in black and features intelligent motion, which adjusts the display to face you as you interact with Alexa.

The new Echo Show 5 comes in three colours: black, white, and blue, and has an HD camera for enhanced video calling. The Echo Show 10 is a screen-enabled version of Alexa. It has a 10.1-inch screen that faces you while you listen to music, watch news brief or watch TV shows on streaming platforms and it has dual front-firing tweeters and woofers that rotate with the screen.

The Alexa app or another Echo Show device can securely access a live feed from the Echo Show 10 on a smartphone. Alexa can also assist with the operation and setup of Wi-Fi-enabled smart home equipment. The built-in smart home hub on the Echo Show 10 works with Zigbee smart home devices.

It has a moveable screen with a 13 MP wide-angle camera that zooms to keep you in the centre of the frame for video calling. Users can also hold a group video conversation with up to eight friends or family members with the new Alexa Group Calling feature.

The Echo Show 5 is a small device with a 5.5-inch display, an improved HD camera for video calls and Drop-In communication. Users can initiate a chat with Alexa contacts or from one of their devices in real-time. The Alexa app can safely access the built-in camera on the Echo Show to check in on items at home while you’re away.

To ensure security, the Echo Show devices have microphone and camera controls, as well as the option to examine and delete voice recordings. They have shutters built-in to protect the camera.