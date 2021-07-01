CA Day Greetings from PM Modi

New Delhi: On the occasion of Chartered Accountants’ Day 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent greetings to chartered accountants around the country on Thursday.

The day commemorates the founding of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, a statutory organization created by an act of Parliament in 1949.

‘Greetings to all Chartered Accountants on CA Day. This community has a vital role in India’s progress. I call upon all CAs to keep the focus on excellence so that Indian firms emerge as one of the best globally,’ PM tweeted.

Greetings to all Chartered Accountants on CA Day. This community has a vital role in India’s progress. I call upon all CAs to keep the focus on excellence so that Indian firms emerge as one of the best globally. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also taken to Twitter to extend greetings to chartered accountants. The minister stated that their knowledge is vital to nation-building.