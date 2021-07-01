Dog beaten to death over enmity with owner

A dog was beaten to death by three men in the Adimalathura area of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, due to personal animosity towards the pet’s owner. The incident was brought to light after a video taken by one of the suspects, surfaced on social media.

Upon learning about the incident, Vizhinjam police detained all three suspects, who are identified as Silu Ayyan, Sunil and a minor. They were later freed on bail.

According to authorities, the accused was feuding with Kristhuraj, the labrador’s owner for eight years.

According to authorities, Kristhuraj’s dog used to lie near the accused’s fishing boat on the seaside. The accused reportedly tied the dog to a fishing hook and hanged it from the boat on Monday, and then beat the dog mercilessly with sticks. Later, they reportedly tossed the dog’s carcass into the water while it lay lifeless.