‘Dubai Summer Surprises’: Etisalat launches special offers

Dubai: UAE-based telecom Company, Etisalat has launched discounts up to 65% on devices and accessories. Customers can avail discounts on smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, and accessories with Smartpay options of up to 24 months for devices priced above Dh500 and free delivery for online orders. Purchases of these devices could be made via the website www.etisalat.ae, My Etisalat app, and Etisalat retail stores, across the UAE from July 1 to September 4, 2021.

The offer was launched to mark the ‘Dubai Summer Surprises’. The 24th edition of DSS, organized by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, will take place for 10 weeks this year from July 1 until September 4.