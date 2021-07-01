Egypt’s new entry rules for vaccinated passengers from India

Cairo: Health Ministry in Egypt has issued new rules for vaccinated passengers from countries including India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Brazil and other Latin American countries. As per the new rules, all passengers who have been in these countries 14 days prior to their arrival in Egypt must submit vaccination certificates bearing QR code issued by approved laboratories in the respective countries. These passengers must undergo a PCR test on arrival in Egypt.

All other passengers arriving in Egypt from countries unaffected by mutated strains will still need to present an unmodified vaccination certificate bearing a QR code issued by an approved lab. Passengers without vaccination certificates must submit a negative PCR result on arrival.