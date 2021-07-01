Flying car completes first inter-city flight: Video

Slovakia: The first inter-city flight of flying car was successful. The AirCar took off from Nitra International Airport and landed at the Bratislava International Airport in Slovakia on June 28. The AirCar took 35 minutes to cover the distance.

The flying car developed by Klein Vision is powered with a BMW petrol engine and has a fixed propeller and a ballistic parachute. It can achieve a maximum cruising speed of 190 kilometres per hour and has flown up to 8,200 feet at a speed of 170 kmph.

Till now, the AirCar has undergone over 140 test flights. The car can be transformed into a sports car in less than three minutes by clicking a button. The company claims that it will take around two minutes and 15 seconds to take off and convert from a car to an aircraft.