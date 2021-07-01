IAS officer shares old pic with boyfriend-turned-husband & story behind it

On May 10, 2016, a prominent newspaper published a photo of a couple strolling in the rain in Thiruvanthapuram. On the same page, the UPSC toppers from that year were depicted. When their photo was published in the media at the time, the couple was outraged because they regarded it as an invasion of their privacy.

So, why are we talking about the picture today? That’s because the pair photographed that day were IAS official Chandni Chandran and her spouse Arun Sudarsan. Chandni Chandran, an IAS officer today, was one of the thousands of aspirants who had taken the Civil Service Exam 2015 and were awaiting their results at the time.

Taking to Twitter on June 29, Chandni Chandran shared the tale behind the photo. She wrote: ‘May 10, 2016. Results of Civil Service Exam 2015 was expected to be out & I was roaming with @mrarunsudarsan to not stress over it. I didn’t make it. Next day newspapers were filled with pics of toppers & @timesofindia published this pic of us! Arun called ToI & complained.’

Chandni Chandran ultimately passed the UPSC examinations the following year and is a member of the 2017 IAS batch. She is now serving as the sub-divisional magistrate of Kanchanpur in North Tripura.

She added: ‘as we weren’t married then. I took it as a sign that my photo was destined to be there in the paper filled with UPSC toppers and that I can happily walk towards any destination with someone holding an umbrella and looking out for me with love unbound when I take each step.’

She concluded: ‘I made it & we got married Recently I was remnicising about this photo and @mrarunsudarsan

being a darling identified and contacted the photographer who remembered the photo because of the complaint and graciously sent us the copy. Can't thank you enough.'

The story has gone viral on the microblogging platform, clocking in nearly 10,000 likes and hundreds of responses.

