India asks EU to accept Covishield, Covaxin under Green Pass

The European Union’s refusal to accept Indian-made vaccines for its ‘vaccination passport’ has sparked a diplomatic spat with India. According to foreign ministry sources, India would implement a reciprocal quarantine exemption programme. This would mean that unless the European Union accepts Covishield and Covaxin certificates, their certificates will not be accepted in the country and people from EU will face mandatory quarantine upon arrival in India.

According to sources, the European Union has been informed that Covishield and Covaxin must be included in its digital Covid certificate. People who have been vaccinated with Covishield are unlikely to be allowed to travel to European Union member states under the new ‘Green Pass’ scheme.

Only vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency, such as those made by Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Janssen, are accepted in EU countries. However, Covishield, AstraZeneca’s Indian subsidiary, has failed to receive approval. Asked about the discrepancy, Ugo Astuto, the European Union ambassador to India, said, ‘Every approval process of vaccine must be conducted on its own merit’.