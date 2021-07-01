Indian Railways resumes service of 50 trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced that it will resume services of 50 trains. ‘Northern Railway has decided to restore services of 50 Unreserved Mail/Express trains from July 1. The decision was taken for the convenience of the passengers, Kultar Singh, PRO, Northern Railway informed. Earlier the Northern Railway had extended the service of some special trains.

Also Read; ‘Dubai Summer Surprises’: Etisalat launches special offers https://www.eastcoastdaily.in/news-449458

Full list of Summer and Festival Special trains extended by the Northern Railway zone:

Train Number 05063 Gorakhpur Junction – Panvel Summer Special extended up to 1 July 2021

Train Number 05064 Panvel – Gorakhpur Junction Summer Special extended up to 2 July 2021

Train Number 05301 Gorakhpur Junction – Bandra T. Summer Special extended up to 9 July 2021 and 16 July 2021

Train Number 05302 Bandra T. – Gorakhpur Junction Summer Special extended up to 10 July 2021 and 17 July 2021

Train Number 05195 Gorakhpur Junction – Anand Vihar T. Summer Special extended up to 1 July 2021 and 5 July 2021

Train Number 05196 Anand Vihar T. – Gorakhpur Junction Summer Special extended up to 2 July 2021 and 6 July 2021

Train Number 02238 Jammu Tawi – Varanasi Junction Festival Special extended up to 1 July 2021

Train Number 04042 Dehradun – Delhi Junction Festival Special extended up to 1 July 2021

Train Number 02232 Chandigarh – Lucknow Festival Special extended up to 1 July 2021

Train Number 02447 Manikpur – Hazrat Nizamuddin Festival Special extended up to 1 July 2021

Train Number 04183 Tundla Junction – Delhi Junction Festival Special extended up to 3 July 2021