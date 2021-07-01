Kareena Kapoor celebrates 21 years in Bollywood, says ‘Happy, blessed, motivated’

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan marked the 21st anniversary of her debut film Refugee on Wednesday by presenting a reel of vintage footage and stills with co-star Abhishek Bachchan and director JP Dutta.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared the reel along with the caption: ’21 years Grateful, happy, blessed, motivated, passionate… 21 more to go… I’m ready Thank you to everyone for the continuous love and support.’

As soon as the post was being shared, fans and followers including celebrities poured love into the comment section. ‘I remember watching Refugee- First-day First show,’ Neeti Mohan wrote.

Refugee, Kareena Kapoor’s and Abhishek Bachchan’s Bollywood debut, was a cross-border romance set in the aftermath of Bangladesh’s creation in 1971. Refugee was directed by JP Dutta and premiered in theatres in June 2000. Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Sudesh Berry, Anupam Kher, Kulbushan Kharbanda and Reena Roy also appeared in the film.

She has also received a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in the film. Kareena subsequently went on to deliver highly praised performances in films such as Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, Omkara, and many more.

Kareena Kapoor was most recently seen in Homi Adajania’s film Angrezi Medium, in which she co-starred with late actor Irrfan Khan. Her next appearance will be in Aamir Khan’s forthcoming flick Laal Singh Chaddha.