LPG Cylinder Prices to be Costlier this Month

The price of non-subsidized liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has increased from July 1. This shift comes as a result of higher crude oil costs on the worldwide market, which has pushed up the price of gasoline and diesel. Currently, the price of LPG cylinders has increased by Rs 25.00 for 14.2 kg cylinders and by Rs 75 for 19 kilogram cylinders. This new price will take effect on July 1st. Domestic LPG cylinders with a weight of 14.2 kg would now cost Rs 809.00 in Delhi and Mumbai, Rs 835.50 in Kolkata and Rs 825 in Chennai.

The price hike for 19kg LPG cylinders resulted in a final price of Rs 1473.50 per cylinder in Delhi, while it is Rs 1544.50, Rs 1422.50 and Rs 1603.00 per cylinder in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, respectively.

The state-run oil giants – Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation – have stated that these prices will go into effect on July 1 across the country. Final costs may differ based on the city and state.

These prices are altered at the beginning of each month; however, they remained unchanged for the month of June. LPG cylinder prices have risen by Rs 140 per cylinder in the last six months. This price increase coincides with an increase in petrol prices across India, particularly in urban areas, which is climbing into the triple digits.