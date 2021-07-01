New virus found in Covid patients

India has identified a new sort of virus in persons who have previously been infected with COVID-19, as the world braces for the new and rising Delta Plus coronavirus strain. The Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi has documented five occurrences of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) among Covid patients, according to a written statement from the hospital.

‘This is the first report from India of five cases of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) related rectal bleeding in Covid immunocompetent patients,’ Ganga Ram Hospital’s statement read.

When the human body is immune to the fatal coronavirus and the drugs used to protect it against COVID-19, a new type of virus enters the body. Patients’ immune is suppressed by the steroids used to treat coronavirus, leaving them prone to rare illnesses.

CMV virus is an example of an opportunistic infection. Asymptomatic cytomegalovirus is found in 80 to 90% of Indians. The statement read, ‘Clinical presentation with symptoms secondary to CMV is frequently found in patients whose immunity is weakened.’

As of now, all cases have been found in Delhi-NCR. Out of the total five, four patients had gastrointestinal bleed, i.e. bleeding in stool, and the fifth patient had intestinal obstruction. ‘Two of them had massive bleed, one requiring emergency lifesaving surgery in the form of removal of right side of the colon and one of them has succumbed to massive bleeding and severe Covid chest disease,’ the statement added.