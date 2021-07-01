Partners outside the ring: WWE Superstars tie the knot

According to the former member of The Shield, WWE superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch married on Tuesday, June 30. Rollins took to Instagram to announce this major life change. ‘Seems like a fine day to (finally) get married,’ Rollins wrote as the caption.

WWE also took note of it and congratulated the couple.

“She is “The Man.” She is “The Mom,” and as of today, Becky Lynch is officially a wife,” WWE wrote on its website.

The couple had been officially together since early 2019 and announced their engagement on August 22, 2019. ‘I hit it off with Rebecca towards the end of January (2019). The first time we kissed was Royal Rumble weekend, little known fact. That was interesting, because I’ve known her for such a long time, never really thought about the other one in that way,’ Rollins said in the WWE 365 documentary.

‘The Man’, Becky Lynch announced her first pregnancy in May 2020, and relinquished her RAW Women’s title. Then the couple welcomed their daughter, named Roux, in December last year.