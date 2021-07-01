Rare species venomous Snake discovered in Uttarakhand

A unique species of deadly snake was recently discovered in Mussoorie’s Benog Wildlife Sanctuary. Scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India saw the snake, which is thought to be a black-bellied coral snake (Sinomicrurus nigriventer) (WWI).

The snake was discovered at an altitude of 6,233 feet. It is commonly visible on the approach to the Bhadraj temple in Barlow Gunj, Mussorie, at elevations ranging from 2,500 to 6,000 feet. According to biologists, there are just 107 species of this reptile in the world, with only 7 having been discovered in India. Also, this is the first time a snake from this species has been seen in Uttarakhand alive. Last time, a dead black-bellied coral snake was spotted in Nainital in 2019.

According to Abhijit Das, a scientist at the WWI, there is a lot that may be discovered about such reptiles due to the diversity of the flora and wildlife of the Indian Himalayan Region. The species discovered in Nainital and Mussoorie, according to Das, show that sub-tropical and temperate woods have yet to be fully investigated.

Last year, in a rare discovery, a Red Coral Kukri snake was rescued from a residential house in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district. The incident took place near Bindukhatta area of Nainital and when forest officials visited the spot where the snake was hiding, the villagers had already caught the reptile and put it inside a plastic sack, The forest officials were surprised to have found out that it was the ‘rarest of rarest snakes’, called the Red Cora Kukri Snake. It was soon released in the forest.