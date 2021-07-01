Student credit cards: Mamata Banerjee fulfills a campaign promise

West Bengal: In fulfillment of a promise made after the Assembly election, Mamata Banerjee launched the ‘Students Credit Card’ scheme that will provide students with educational loans of up to ten lakh rupees for higher research in India and abroad.

‘We have kept our promises. This was our promise before the elections. This is an innovative scheme that allows loans up to ten lakh to be disbursed. The State government will guarantee the loan. The scheme covers all course fees, fees for tuition and housing, books and laptops,’ said Ms. Banerjee when the scheme was launched. The period of reimbursement is likely to be 15 years, and people up to the age of 40 can benefit from the program.

This loan will be offered by all government and private cooperatives. Parents no longer have to worry about their children’s education. According to her, this card, as well as other prevailing schemes like Kanyashree and Shikhashree—free lunches, uniforms, and school books, will benefit many students. Approximately one crore bicycles have been distributed by the state.

Prior to the State’s general election, about eight lakh college students received Rs 10,000 to purchase smartphones and tablets. Trinamool Congress authorities also applied a key poll promise in June, which was to double the motivation under the ‘Krishak Bandhu’ scheme, which offers monetary incentives to farmers and agricultural workers. It was relaunched on June 16, 2021, with money entitlements going from Rs 5,000 to 10,000 a year, benefiting about 70 lakh farmers.

On Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court stayed the interview process for hiring main lecturers, admitting that the interview list had not been transparent. The state has recently appointed hundreds of teachers and with the order immediately, the recruitment process for 14,500 main lecturers ceased. Aspirants had sued the High Court alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Candidates who were chosen for the interview had significantly lower marks, while the applicants with higher marks were overlooked.

Mamata Banerjee discussed how such petitions hurt scholars’ pursuits. ‘In Bengal, people go to court whenever the appointment process for teachers begins. A student with an appointment will be negatively affected by this. I won’t comment on matters relating to the court, but please remember the future of the students,’ she said.