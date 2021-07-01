UAE announces new travel ban

Dubai: UAE government has announced new travel ban. UAE government has prohibited its citizens from travelling to the countries which UAE has recently banned from entry. This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

As per the new order, UAE citizens are prohibited from travelling to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, and Nigeria. Only diplomats working in these countries, emergency treatment cases, official delegations and previously authorized business and technical delegates will be exempted from the new travel ban.