Airline warns Indians of ‘fake’ India- UAE flights

Mumbai: India-based low-budget air carrier, GoAir has warned Indian passengers of ‘fake’ India-UAE chartered flights. The warning was issued after a travel agency claimed it would operate a ‘special business charter flight’ on 7th July from Kochi to Sharjah.

‘This is to inform that Go First (GoAir India Ltd) has not initiated/contracted charter operations from India to the United Arab Emirates in the current scenario when authorization from the relevant authorities is still not available. Any information disseminated by a third party through any means of communication taking the name of Go First or GoAir must be considered FAKE, and Go First will not be responsible for any information or related transaction,’ said notification issued by the airline reads.

‘It’s illegal. We sent them a legal notice and also published this announcement so that passengers are not fooled. We will not be responsible if anyone makes a payment for the so-called theft, as we do not operate any such flights,’ said Jaleel Khaled, Regional Director of GoAir.