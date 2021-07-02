Antarctica soars to record high 18.3 degrees Celsius

Antarctica: The United Nations World Meteorological Organization (UN WMO) said that Antarctica had been hit with a record high temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius (64.9 degrees Fahrenheit) in February last year. It attributed the high temperature to high pressures that created ‘fohn conditions,’ downhill winds that produced significant surface heating at both the Esperanza station and Seymour Island.

‘The Antarctic Peninsula is among the fastest-warming regions of the planet, almost 3°C over the last 50 years. This new temperature record is therefore consistent with the climate change we are observing. WMO is working in partnership with the Antarctic Treaty System to help conserve this pristine continent,’ WMO secretary-general Petteri Taalas said.

A new record high of 18.3 degrees Celsius on the Antarctic continent was recorded on February 6, 2020 at the Esperanza Research Station (Argentina), according to a press release. The previous record temperature was logged on March 24, 2015 for the Antarctic continent at 17.5 degrees Celsius (63.5 degrees Fahrenheit).

The report was compiled based on the results of a wide analysis of the weather conditions in the Antarctic Peninsula conducted that by the WMO’s Weather and Climate Extremes Archive. A previous report suggested the Antarctic region crossed 20.7 degrees Celsius (69.3 degrees Fahrenheit) on February 9, 2020, at Seymour Island, but this was denied by the WMO.