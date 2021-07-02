‘Colocasia leaf rolls’ part of AYUSH’s collection of traditional food recipes

A new feather has been added to the cap of the Karnataka coast and the Konkan region on the western coast of India. Pathrode, a roll made from colocasia leaves, has been included in the AYUSH ministry’s collection of traditional food recipes. Rolls made from colocasia leaves were chosen because of their nutritional value.

Besides including recipes and health benefits of these 26 native delicacies, these e-books also explain their contraindications and describe the ingredients. This compilation from AYUSH Systems of Medicine includes dishes like Nigerian seed laddus, apoopam and peya. Pathrode combines the words patra meaning large leaf and vade to describe a popular dish from south India. Even today, certain sections of Brahmin households call it Patra Vade. Kesu is a leafy overgrowth found almost everywhere along the coasts of Karnataka and the Konkan region during the monsoon.

Iron-rich colocasia leaves improve hemoglobin while flavonoids, tannins and glycosides in them also reduce inflammation. These leaves also contain Vitamin C and Beta Carotene. Easily digestible colocasia rolls can be steamed for a healthier alternative, or roasted with coconut oil and mustard seeds to enhance their flavor. In coastal areas, most families enjoy pathrode throughout the monsoon season. Additionally, coastal communities are fond of growing Kesu in their backyards during the monsoon season.

Nowadays, some of the leaves that grow naturally during the monsoon season are being cultivated. There are some parts of Kerala’s Kasargod district and Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district that are growing them for export to areas that are not the natural habitat for these plant species. The farmers in Karnataka’s Udupi have grown it in abundance and exported it to the middle east and the Gulf.