Dubai Expo 2020: Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches 90-day plan

Dubai: The Dubai Chamber of Commerce has launched a 90-day plan to increase the drive business growth in the emirate. The plan was discussed in the first meeting of the newly formed board. The board meeting also decided to attract 100,000 business leaders at Dubai Expo 2020. The meeting was attended by 500 business leaders representing 24 sectors of Dubai’s economy.

Earlier, three new structures – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of International Trade and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy- were formed under Dubai Chamber. These were formed in line with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The three chambers of commerce were formed aimed at supporting international trade and the digital economy and a five-year plan to increase Dubai’s foreign trade from AED1.4 trillion to AED2 trillion over the next five years.