Expecting mothers heave a sigh of relief – vaccine safe for Mother and child

New Delhi: Those expecting mothers who have been scared of contracting the coronavirus can now breathe a sigh of relief. A pregnant woman can now register online on Cowin or walk into any vaccination facility to get inoculated.

On June 25, the Union Health Ministry said that pregnant women can be vaccinated against Covid-19. Speaking at a press conference on behalf of the Union Health Ministry, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr. Balram Bhargava said, ‘The Ministry of Health has given guidelines that the vaccine can be given to the pregnant woman.’ He added, ‘The vaccine is useful for the pregnant woman and it should be given.’

To help pregnant women, frontline workers and vaccine providers counsel them about the value and precautions of Covid-19 vaccine. A fact sheet has been released by the Union Health Ministry in this regard. The Ministry of Health and doctors have said that though many pregnant women get better without hospitalization, a small number may suffer rapid health declines that might also negatively affect the fetus. ‘It is, therefore, advised that a pregnant woman should take Covid-19 vaccine,’ the document said.

According to experts, there is no convincing evidence that Covid-19 vaccines affect fertility in pregnant or lactating women, and they are completely safe to receive, since immune reactions are not linked to reproduction. However, few vaccines have been tested during pregnancy worldwide. Moderna’s Covid vaccine is the newest addition to India’s list of CovidD vaccines, and has been approved for use in some countries on pregnant women.