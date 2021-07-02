High on love, Netflix launches first dating reality show ‘IRL’

With its first dating reality show, ‘IRL: In Real Love,’ Netflix India is betting big on romance. With the show, which is produced by Monozygotic, singletons will be able to navigate their way to their hearts. ‘IRL: In Real Love’ follows the success of the streamer’s previous shows, including ‘Indian Matchmaking,’ ‘Love is Blind,’ and ‘Too Hot to Handle.’

‘We’re excited to expand our reality offering with a unique dating format, ‘IRL:In Real Love,’ said Tanya Bami, Netflix India’s Director of International Originals.

The concept is a true reflection of the times we love and live in. The choices and conundrums we experience everyday will be put to test in the show’s unique social experiment. We look forward to unravelling some extraordinary love stories on Netflix, she added.

Despite the fact that everyone had different opinions about the show’s matchmaker Sima Taparia, Indian Matchmaking, which premiered on Netflix in 2020, received a positive response and quickly became a cult favourite in India. It will be interesting to see how IRL: In Real Love performs. The show promises to provide everything from companionship to heartbreak to the opportunity to see if your love can stand the test of time.