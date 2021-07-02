Imran Khan says Pak accepts China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims

Despite substantial proof of Beijing’s crimes in the region, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that his country supports China’s version of events regarding the treatment of Uighurs, a minority Muslim ethnic group in China’s restive Xinjiang province. Imran Khan also stated that China’s position on the Uighur problem differed significantly from that reported in the Western media. ‘We genuinely accept the Chinese version because of our extraordinary proximity and friendship with China,’ Khan was reported as saying by the Dawn daily on Thursday.

When asked about his silence on crimes against Uighur Muslims in China and outspokenness on Islamophobia in Europe and the United States, Imran Khan remarked last month that he is ‘more concerned about what is occurring at his country’s border.’In an interview with HBO Axios, Khan also said that he has been talking to Beijing, ‘behind the closed doors’ and he has been informed, ‘this is not the case, according to the Chinese people.’

According to researchers, a million or more people, mostly Uighurs, have been detained in mass detention centres in the Xinjiang province in recent years. China has been accused of enforcing forced labour, coercive birth control, torture and child separation from jailed parents. China has often denied reports of mass internment of Uighurs, claiming that these are education centres intended to wean them away from religious fanaticism.