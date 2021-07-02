ISRO launches 5-day free online course for students: Full details

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced a five-day free course for school students. The course titled ‘Usefulness of Remote Sensing and GIS for Environmental Studies’ will be conducted in association with the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS). The last date for applying is July 20.

Indian students studying in Class 10,11 and 12 can apply for the course which will be held between July 26 to July 30. There will be two online lectures of 45 minutes each at 10 am and 12 pm. The lectures will be screened live on the YouTube channel of IIRS. A recorded version of lectures will be uploaded to the IIRS Learning Management System (LMS) portal at 3 pm every day.

Also Read: A career in Navy beckons: Applications invited

How to apply?:

Step 1: Visit the official website and read through the course brochure and guidelines.

Step 2: Register yourself as a student by entering the required information.

Step 3: Upload a photo of yourself in jpg or png format.

Step 4: Once you submit your application you will receive login credentials on the email address provided. This can be used to access the LMS portal.