‘Law should not strangle freedom of expression’: Suriya on Cinematography Bill

Chennai: On Friday, actor-producer Suriya tweeted his opposition to the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in addition to urging his followers on Twitter to oppose any changes to the Cinematograph Act of 1952.

‘Law is meant to protect the freedom of expression..it is not supposed to strangle it,’ he wrote while sharing a Google document link, where people can submit comments against the draft Cinematograph bill, which is viewed as a major threat to free expression in films.

‘Today’s the last day, go ahead and file your objections!!’ Suriya added.

Many leading actors and filmmakers from the Indian film industry have united in opposition to the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which gives the Central government ‘revisionary powers’ to re-examine or even recall certificates issued to films by the censor board. The recent dissolution of the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) will force filmmakers to take their grievances to High Courts, which will further increase their financial burden.

A few days ago, Kamal Haasan also slammed the draft bill. ‘Cinema, media and the literati cannot afford to be the three iconic monkeys of India,’ he tweeted while imploring people to raise their objections to protect ‘freedom and liberty’ in the country.