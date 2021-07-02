Mumbai vaccination scam: Ninth FIR registered

The ninth first information report (FIR) in connection with the bogus vaccination scam was filed by the Amboli police on Thursday. Avinash Bidaya, 32, from the marketing department of Kwan Company, located on New Link Road in Andheri (West), approached the police, claiming that on June 1, Dr Rajesh Pandey introduced himself as an employee of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and offered to organise a vaccination camp for their 218 employees.

Pandey sent a bill for $294,840 on June 3 and ran the camp on July 4 by providing the employees saline water instead of the Covidsheild vaccination. He submitted another invoice for $12,636 on July 8. The employees had not received their certificates and when they heard about the scam, they approached the Amboli police to complain.

‘We have booked Dr Rajesh Pandey and his accomplices. We are now investigating to find out who else among the 13 accused were present during the vaccination camp at Kwan,’ said a police officer from Amboli police station.

Vishwas Nangre Patil, joint commissioner of police (law and order) informed that 10 FIRs have been registered, nine in Mumbai and one in Thane against the accused.