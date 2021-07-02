Now Spiders get deported: Reason- No proper documents!

Chennai: Customs officials at Chennai airport discovered 107 live spiders in a postal parcel that came from Poland at the Foreign Post Office.

A statement from customs stated the parcel was addressed to someone in Tamil Nadu’s Arupukotai. When it was cut open, 107 small plastic vials wrapped in silver foil and cotton were discovered inside a thermocol box. Upon checking, live spiders were found inside each vial.

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) officials and Zoological Survey of India (SRC) scientists were contacted to identify the species. Officials believe the spiders are tarantulas of the genus Phonopelma and Brachypelma, or tarantulas native to South and Central America and Mexico.

Officials from Animal Quarantine recommended the parcel with the spiders be returned to the country of origin as the importation was illegal as there was no DGFT license and health-related documents to support the importation.

The spiders were seized under the Customs Act 1962 and the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act. The spider package was turned over to the police for deportation to Poland, according to Chennai Air Customs.