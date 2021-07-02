Petrol price hiked again

Thiruvananthapuram: The public sector oil marketing companies increased the price of petrol by 35 paise per litre. Petrol is priced at Rs. 101.14 per litre in Thiruvananthapuram. This is the 59th fuel hike in six months and 18th hike this month.

After this hike, Chennai has become the second metropolitan city in India after Mumbai where petrol prices crossed Rs.100-mark. Petrol rates in Sriganganagar in Rajasthan have crossed Rs.110 per litre, while diesel is selling at Rs.102 per litre. As per reports, of the 730 districts in India, there are now 332 districts where petrol is selling at a price beyond Rs.100 per litre.

Petrol price has already crossed Rs.100 per litre in many states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Ladakh.