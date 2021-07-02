Saudi Air Defence destroy drone targeting Saudi Arabian city

Riyadh: The Saudi Air Defence on Friday intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone targeting Khamis Mushayt in the country. The drone was launched by Houthi militants in Yemen. Earlier on Thursday, the militants supported by Iran had also attacked Saudi Arabia

The Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia announced that it was taking measures to protect civilians from attacks.

Yemen is witnessing a bloody civil war since 2014. The Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa during the civil war. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at Houthi militants. As per reports, more than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, were killed in the conflict.