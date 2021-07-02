Shelter home turns unsafe – 11 year old sodomized by 2 juvenile inmates

New Delhi: Earlier this week, two minor teenagers allegedly sodomized and threatened an 11-year-old boy at a shelter home in Delhi. The crime was brought to light when a complaint was lodged by the shelter home on behalf of an 11-year old survivor, following which a case was registered and both the accused, each 17 in age, were arrested.

A minor survivor told the police he was from Uttar Pradesh and fled home last year, according to his police complaint. Later, he was rescued from a railway station by an NGO. He was transferred to the shelter home in the national capital on June 26.

‘He narrated that on June 28, another boy from the same shelter home allegedly barged into his room at night and sodomized him. He said when he tried to raise an alarm, the boy threatened to kill him. He also warned him not to reveal anything about the incident to anyone,’ said a senior police officer.

The police report stated that the next day (June 29), another boy sodomized the 11-year-old child inside a bathroom at the shelter home and threatened him not to tell anyone about the incident.

Following the alleged sexual assault, the child narrated to the home’s caretaker about his harrowing ordeal. As a result, the police were notified and the boy was taken to a hospital for a medical exam.

As a result of the medical examination, the survivor was transferred to another care home, and the two accused, both 17 years old, were detained by the police. The accused have been charged under Section 377 (unnatural sex) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Police have started legal action against the teenage duo as per the Juvenile Justice Act.