Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices settled higher in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex ended 166 points higher at 52,485. NSE Nifty surged 42 points to close at 15,722. 7 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the overall market breadth was positive as 1,882 shares ended higher and 1,321 closed lower.

The top gainers in the market were Divis Labs, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Coal India, Tata Consumer Products, State Bank of India, Adani Ports, UPL and Indian Oil. The top losers in the market were Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Britannia Industries, Power Grid, Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, Grasim Industries and Eicher Motors.