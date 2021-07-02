Travel restrictions to Sri Lanka from GCC countries lifted

Dubai: Emirates Airlines announced that the travel restrictions to Sri Lanka from UAE, GCC countries have been removed. As per the new update issued by the air carrier, all passengers from United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait will be allowed to enter Sri Lanka.

All passengers must possess a negative PCR test approved by the respective Government and Sri Lanka’s foreign mission and it must be obtained within 72 hours prior to departure. The PCR test report must contain a QR Code/Bar Code.

The update comes after Emirates’ Tuesday announcement that said travellers wishing to fly to Colombo, Sri Lanka, from the GCC countries will not be accepted for travel starting Wednesday, June 30.