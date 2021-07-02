Wife-son of ex-CPM worker forced to convert: HC orders probe

The Kerala High Court has heard a petition filed by PT Gilbert, a former CPM worker, alleging that his wife Shini and his 13-year-old son were abducted and made to convert to Islam in Malappuram. Therbiyathul Islam Sabha, an Islamic group based in Kozhikode, he claims, has induced his wife and son against their will and unlawfully detained them. On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court took note of the issue and ordered the police to investigate and to file a report as well as present the mother and son in court within a week.

Conversion row in Kerala

In his plea in the Kerala HC, Gilbert claims that his neighbours, Naseema and Yunus, had induced his wife to convert by offering her Rs. 25 lakhs and a permanent residence. The same offer had been made to Gilbert by a different woman – Mrs Bushara, which he rejected. Gilbert claims that his wife and son were abducted by Tarbiyathul Islam Sabha at Kozhikode on June 9 when he went to work. A large group of people gathered outside the Sabha when the police and Gilbert confronted the couple, threatening the wife and son in a charged atmosphere.

As Gilbert pointed out, Bushara’s brothers have been linked to SDFI/PFI. He further alleged Latheef coached Bushara so that she would appear before a magistrate for hours. Gilbert says Shini was converted within a day and has been detained at the conversion center illegally ever since. Gilbert fears that his wife and son will be trafficked out of India for terrorist activities due to the involvement of terrorist organizations. As a result, Gilbert urged the court to intervene in order to obtain his family’s early release.

UP conversion racket

The UP police arrested three people recently, including Mufti Qazi Jahangir Alam Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam, on suspicion that they ran an outfit converting deaf and dumb students and other poor people to Islam in Uttar Pradesh. UP police allege that men lied to women and children by promising money, employment, and marriage, and then converted them to their way of life. According to the new law, the UP police have invoked NSA against the accused and will confiscate their properties soon.