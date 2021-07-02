Wimbledon Tennis Mixed Doubles: Indian pair advance to the 2nd round

London: In tennis, ace Indian players, Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna entered the second round of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship on Friday. The Indian pair defeated compatriots Ankita Raina-Ramkumar Ramanathan in two straight sets 6-2, 7-6.

Earlier on Thursday, Sania Mirza and her doubles partner from the USA, Bethanie Mattek-Sands entered into the second round of women’s doubles. They defeated Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi in the first round.

Sania and Ankita will represent India in Women’s Doubles at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. This was announced on Thursday. Thus, Sania will now become the first female athlete to represent India at four Olympics.